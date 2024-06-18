People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Janell Davies

The Broadmoor has hired Janell Davies as director of insurance and incentive sales. Davies, who has more than 25 years of industry experience, will help The Broadmoor’s sales team to develop new strategies and programs that will leverage growth initiatives and enhance the guest experience. Previously, Davies worked at Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples, where she served as senior market sales executive, group.

Jamie Williams

Jamie Williams has been named director of sales for Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, slated to open in early 2025 in Bossier City. Williams is responsible for planning and managing the overall strategic sales and marketing initiatives for the property. She will also work closely with the food and beverage team to advise on event execution and strategy. Williams has more than 25 years of experience working as a leader in hospitality, particularly in Louisiana. Prior to her new role, Williams held prominent leadership roles including director of sales and catering at Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel and Casino; director of sales, catering, events, and marketing at the Shreveport Convention Center and Shreveport Municipal Auditorium; and director of sales at Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel, the predecessor of the property currently being renovated into Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana.