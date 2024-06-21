4 Reasons to Get a Taste for Tampa Bay

As a dynamic destination with a cutting-edge convention center and unparalleled amenities, Tampa Bay offers a stress-free meetings experience (coined the “Tampa Bay effect”). But the city has more to offer than easy meetings. Between events, your attendees will delight in a world-class culinary scene. Here’s just a taste:
Trendy food halls
Your attendees who like to explore great cuisine while getting some Instagram-worthy shots will love visiting the city’s two food halls. Sparkman Wharf on the downtown waterfront features everything from street food in the dining garden, to elegant restaurants. At The Public Market at Armature Works at the Heights, they’ll find a wide range of carefully curated options from BBQ to elegant Asian cuisine.
A booming craft beer scene
Florida, and Tampa Bay in particular, is fast becoming known as a don’t-miss craft beer destination. Attendees can grab a Bay Crafted Pass, and collect swag as they visit breweries and distilleries throughout the city—choosing from some 18 potential stops.
Team-pleasing dining cruises
Whether you’re planning a team-building event or just want to make recommendations for attendees adventuring on their own, the brunch, lunch, dinner, and special event dining cruises offered by Yacht Starship are hard to beat. They’ll enjoy fine dining and cocktails while taking in the city skyline from the water.
To learn more about how Tampa Bay and its award-winning dining scene can enhance your next meeting, visit us here.