MGM Resorts: Focused On What Matters

MGM Resorts is well known for unparalleled service and inspiring venue options in Las Vegas—as well as in Detroit, Springfield, National Harbor, Biloxi and Atlantic City—with flexible, world-class spaces for meetings of all sizes. But those are not the only reasons you have to be here for your next meeting.

Equally important is MGM Resorts’ mission to be Focused on What Matters: The company is dedicated to meeting customers’ needs with a socially responsible, efficient and sustainable meetings experience. Read on for just some of how they do it.

Protecting natural resources

While Las Vegas might not be a city known for environmental responsibility, MGM Resorts is home to industry-leading recycling, renewable electricity and water conservation programs. Some highlights include a cogeneration power plant at ARIA, producing ultra-efficient electricity; one of America’s largest contiguous rooftop solar arrays atop the convention center at Mandalay Bay; and onsite wells that provide water for the celebrated fountains at Bellagio, avoiding reliance on precious Colorado River water. These efforts and many more save on natural resources while boosting attendee satisfaction.

Committed to community

Always striving to be good neighbors, MGM Resorts works to avoid food waste and combat food insecurity with the Feeding Forward program. In partnership with local food banks, they safely divert unserved food to food insecure members of the community—upwards of 5 million meals and counting since 2016.

Partnering with you

MGM Resorts supports clients in their responsible-meetings efforts, not only with efficient venues but also waste-reducing décor and signage; sustainable food and beverage options; and outreach to help planners communicate sustainability efforts to attendees. What’s more, they offer a Mindful Meetings series that puts attendee wellness first—through fitness and mindfulness activities, and in give-back events with local charity organizations.

“At MGM Resorts, we are truly Focused on What Matters,” says Stephanie Glanzer, CMP, Senior Vice President and CSO. “This means working to create a more socially and environmentally sustainable future while striving to make a difference in the lives of our employees, guests, and communities. This commitment extends to our meetings clients with a portfolio of unique venues and creative ideas to help enhance the social and environmental benefits of their events.”