People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Andrew Carroll and Sara Bell

Louisville Tourism has appointed Andrew Carroll as a national sales manager. He will handle the education, cultural, and union market segments that utilize 301 or more hotel rooms on peak event nights. Carroll most recently worked as national sales manager at Omni Hotels and Resorts.

Louisville Tourism also has hired Sara Bell as convention sales assistant. Bell will support several of the department’s sales managers. She previously worked as the assistant taproom manager at West Sixth Brewery in Louisville’s NuLu neighborhood.

Julie Byrne

Canopy Chicago Central Loop & Hilton Garden Inn Central Loop have announced the appointment of Julie Byrne as the new complex director of sales. Byrne has more than 20 years of experience working in hospitality. In her new role, Byrne will lead the sales teams of both properties to develop and implement strategic sales and business travel initiatives, as well as foster relationships with corporate clients and partners. Previously, Byrne worked at W Hotels of Chicago and Sheraton Gateway Suites Chicago O’Hare.

Lizzie Fillo

Lizzie Fillo has been appointed associate vice president of marketing at Visit Salt Lake (VSL). She will oversee VSL’s core marketing functions and lead strategic initiatives to develop Visit Salt Lake’s brand identity and narrative. Previously, Fillo served as senior marketing lead at PepsiCo UK.

Trip Riggs

Omni Hotels & Resorts has appointed Trip Riggs as its new chief financial officer. In this position, Riggs will oversee the brand’s finance and accounting functions while helping to drive performance and growth within the executive leadership team. Riggs previously served as co-president and chief financial officer at Balfour Senior Living. He has also worked at Vail Resorts and Stonebridge Companies.