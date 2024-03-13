News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
How to Succeed When You’re Not the Boss’s Favorite
Feeling unvalued and overlooked may make you dislike your boss and want to vent to colleagues or confront your boss. However, your best move is to conduct yourself as though favoritism doesn’t exist and seek to cultivate a stronger relationship. Harvard Business Review outlines a number of strategies, including nurturing a strong internal network, that can improve the situation.
Why Are We Still Talking About ‘Mean Girls’ at Work?
The term, which took off after the 2004 movie “Mean Girls,” resurfaced in the aftermath of the third movie in the series this January — prompting some women to share on social media their experiences of encountering rude and passive-aggressive behavior from other women at work. WorkLife has more.
Three Simple Ways to Become More Influential at Work, Says Stanford Expert: ‘There’s Nothing More Powerful’
You don’t have to be a CEO, or even a manager, to be influential at the office. Getting your coworkers to listen to and support your ideas boils down to just three emotional intelligence techniques, one of which is figuring out how to be helpful, Stanford University lecturer and communication expert Matt Abrahams tells CNBC.
How to Stop ‘Revenge Bedtime Procrastination’ and Get to Sleep Earlier
To get a little nonwork time into your hectic day, you stay up later and watch a movie, scroll social media, text with friends, and otherwise while away a few hours deep into the night — AKA revenge bedtime procrastination. By the time morning comes, you have gotten less sleep than you need, and the entire routine starts again. Fast Company shares how you can reset and actually get some rest.