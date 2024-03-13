News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

How to Stop ‘Revenge Bedtime Procrastination’ and Get to Sleep Earlier

To get a little nonwork time into your hectic day, you stay up later and watch a movie, scroll social media, text with friends, and otherwise while away a few hours deep into the night — AKA revenge bedtime procrastination. By the time morning comes, you have gotten less sleep than you need, and the entire routine starts again. Fast Company shares how you can reset and actually get some rest.