People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Olivia Klipa

Olivia Klipa has been promoted to vice president, conferences and events at the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). She joined the organization nearly eight years ago and has played an integral role in the evolution of AHLA and AHLA Foundation events. Most recently, she worked as senior director, conferences and events. In her new role, Klipa will handle expanded responsibilities for the overall strategy, management, and execution of all AHLA and AHLA Foundation programs, meetings, and special events.

Todd Moritz

Bishop-McCann has appointed Todd Moritz to the newly created role of vice president of event technology. Moritz, who has more than 20 years of experience working in the event industry, will help bring forth new solutions for the organization from the rapidly changing technology landscape, including platforms and artificial intelligence. Moritz previously served as vice president, event technology and strategy at Opus Agency, where he helped develop and implement innovative technology strategies for brands.

Hillary Francis

Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort, has appointed Hillary Francis as director of sales and marketing. She will lead and implement innovative sales and marketing strategies for the resort, which opened in July 2023. Francis has lived in Hawaii for 14 years and brings vast knowledge of the destination to her new role. Previously, she served as complex director of marketing for Waldorf Astoria, where she led the reintroduction of the Grand Wailea Resort following a three-year renovation.