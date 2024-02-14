This year, PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2024 member Shayna Asgill, DES, Director of Events at Redstone Agency, shares why she believes leading by example is important in the business events industry.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve gotten?

Leading by example is so important. Whether it be having an opportunity to have someone shadow me, actually answering all of my LinkedIn messages, or having the capacity to run an internship program — giving back is integral to ensuring we can continue to strengthen young professionals in the industry. I would not be where I am today without the guidance and mentorship of event professionals who contributed to my growth.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Owning my own business, starting a luxury destination travel company, inspiring the youth through sports and cultural activations — the possibilities are endless. I want to be able to inspire teams and execute large-scale events across the globe. I would also love to be able to give back in whatever capacity I can.

What do you like most about your job?

I’ve been able to see so much of the world with such a great team. … It excites me to be able to lead a team to create and conceptualize the events that we execute globally. From conferences to trade shows to product launches and hybrid events — we’re always up for the challenge. I truly enjoy that every day is so different and the opportunities for learning are so vast.

What made you choose the events industry as a career?

I’ve always had a passion for events — perhaps it started when I went all out for my birthdays. There’s no better feeling than seeing your event come to life after conceptualizing an idea, managing the production, planning, and everything in between. I’m a strong advocate of pushing past the status quo, exploring innovative solutions and I love the rush of fixing any issues that may come up behind the scenes to produce a seamless show.