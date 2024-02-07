People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Lanette Torres

Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort, Spa and Casino has appointed Lanette Torres as director of sales, marketing and events. Torres has more than 15 years of experience working in sales and events management. Most recently, she served as director of commercial services at The Confidante, where she led sales, group and transient, and events, sales and planning.

Beth Harty

Kimpton Claret Hotel, opening this spring in Denver, has appointed Beth Harty as director of sales and marketing. She has more than two decades of hospitality experience in Denver. She has worked for Kimpton properties since 2005, including Hotel Monaco Denver, Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City, and Kimpton Hotel Born.

Brittany Ostrander

Brittany Ostrander has been appointed director of group sales for The Newbury Boston. She previously served as assistant director of group sales. In her new role, she will oversee the group sales team strategy, including day-to-day operations. Before joining The Newbury Boston, Ostrander worked at a number of luxury hotels in Boston, including Encore Boston Harbor and Ritz-Carlton Boston.