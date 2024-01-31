People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Jon Herr and Haewon Jang

Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) has hired Jon Herr as citywide sales executive and Haewon Jang as international tourism sales manager. Herr will sell and market Atlanta as a destination for prospective trade shows and group meetings. He will be responsible for generating leads and bookings for trade show and national account sales requiring 1,201 rooms or more on peak night. Previously, Herr worked as senior sales manager at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead.

Jang will promote Atlanta globally as a tourism destination, with a focus on servicing and expanding Asian inbound visitation markets. Jang will coordinate international trade shows, sales missions, and familiarization trips as well.

Rylie Johnson

HRI Hospitality has appointed Rylie Johnson as the corporate director of business development and strategic partnerships, a newly created position. Johnson will be key in creating, expanding, and managing strategic business relationships with hotel owners, partners, and new investors. She will also play an important role in establishing effective marketing strategies and enhancing company awareness. Johnson recently served as the studio development manager at Studio 11 Design in Dallas.

Oscar Gonzalez

Hard Rock Hotel New York has appointed Oscar Gonzalez as its new food and beverage director. He previously served as the property’s executive chef. Gonzalez will now introduce new concepts, curate immersive dining experiences, and provide F&B for the property’s two restaurants, in-room dining, and events.

More Hires

