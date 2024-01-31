News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
This Benefit Is More Sought After Than Remote Work
While remote work remains a high priority among female job seekers, InHerSight data says that in 2024 women’s top must-have in the workplace isn’t a home office at all. Rather, it’s flexible work hours or, as the platform defines it, “the ability to set your schedule as long as you get your work done.” Fast Company has more.
Long Live the Work Wife. Just Don’t Call Her That.
Today, the term “work wife” seems dated and cheesy, a relic from the ‘girlboss’ era of all-consuming hustle culture. A recent poll showed that 45 percent of adults in the U.S. don’t think it’s appropriate to have a work spouse, while only 21 percent deemed it OK. “There’s been a shift towards stronger divisions between our personal and professional lives, partly in response to the intense blurring of boundaries that took place during the pandemic, when we were all Zooming into each other’s homes,” Julianna Pillemer, a professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business who studies interpersonal connections at work, tells Bustle.
Becoming More Collaborative When Your Impulse Is to Be Territorial
Many leaders become territorial and overprotective of their teams, client relationships, and resources to preserve their ability to succeed. It’s not uncommon for talented leaders to compete internally with their peers for people, investment, and attention; in fact, it’s often that individual drive that makes them successful in the first place. However, when you’re looking to scale your leadership and reach the C-suite, this “fend for yourself” mentality will stop you in your tracks. Harvard Business Review presents four strategies to help leaders — new and experienced — redefine “winning” as a shared goal.
The AI-Fueled Future of Work Needs Humans More Than Ever
Much like the internet did in the 1990s, AI will change the very definition of work. While change can be scary if the last three years taught us anything, says WIRED, it can also be an opportunity to reinvent how we do things. For employees, this means thinking about your job as a collection of tasks instead of a job title, with the understanding that those tasks will change regularly as AI advances. By breaking down your job into tasks that AI can fully take on, tasks for which AI can improve your efficiency, and tasks that require your unique skills, you can identify the skills you should actually be investing in to stay competitive in the job you have.