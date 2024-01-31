News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

The AI-Fueled Future of Work Needs Humans More Than Ever

Much like the internet did in the 1990s, AI will change the very definition of work. While change can be scary if the last three years taught us anything, says WIRED, it can also be an opportunity to reinvent how we do things. For employees, this means thinking about your job as a collection of tasks instead of a job title, with the understanding that those tasks will change regularly as AI advances. By breaking down your job into tasks that AI can fully take on, tasks for which AI can improve your efficiency, and tasks that require your unique skills, you can identify the skills you should actually be investing in to stay competitive in the job you have.