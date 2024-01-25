Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Sarah Krieger

Sarah Krieger has been appointed sales coordinator at Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver. Krieger, who has more than 13 years of experience working in hotel management across the U.S., previously served as dual assistant general manager at Aloft Element Hotel in Austin, Texas. In her new role, Krieger’s responsibilities will include managing accounts, servicing client needs, and providing support to the sales team to meet group and business sales goals.

Kiki L’Italien

Big Red M has appointed industry veteran Kiki L’Italien as its new vice president of marketing and community engagement. Known for her consulting expertise and Association Chat media platform, L’Italien has developed a strong network and extensive leadership experience throughout her 22 years working in the association industry. She serves as editor in chief of the Association Chat brand, which includes a podcast, blog, special events, education, and an online community, and has been recognized by Cvent, BizBash, and more for her work.

Sarah Goldfinch

Sarah Goldfinch has been named general manager of the Adelaide Convention Center. She has more than 25 years of experience working in the global tourism and hospitality industry, including senior leadership roles within IHG Hotels & Resorts and Accor Hotels. Most recently, Goldfinch operated her own business consultancy, Goldfinch Hospitality.

More Hires

For previous news of promotions, new hires, and other movements of business events industry professionals, check out the People on the Move archive.