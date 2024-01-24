News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
The Stark Realities of Posting Your Layoff on TikTok
Workers are posting their layoff and termination meetings on TikTok, which can destigmatize the experience — but also expose, according to WIRED, the darker side of work life.
Use the ‘FORD’ Method to Master Small Talk
While some people have no problem striking up a conversation with a stranger at a networking event or on public transit, small talk doesn’t come as naturally for others — especially those dealing with social anxiety. In either case, making small talk requires effort. Lifehacker shares the “FORD” method — an acronym for four near-universal topics — to help spark conversations.
Feeling Drained? Here’s How to Rediscover Your Childlike Wonder
Recent research shows that experiencing awe and wonder can positively affect our mental and physical health, ultimately benefiting our lives. The Los Angeles Times offers simple strategies for infusing more playfulness, wonder, and delight into your life — like taking regular awe walks.
When You Want to Be Hybrid, But Your Boss Wants You in the Office
While recent years have seen back-to-work mandates following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve also seen a growing number of workers shift to fully or partially remote. Many factors make hybrid work schedules appealing — including caring for young children or aging parents, or the stress of long commutes — but flexible work is new and unfamiliar territory for most employers. When approaching your manager about pivoting to a hybrid work schedule, you may encounter resistance. It’s important to know where this resistance is coming from, and how you can calm fears about this change. Harvard Business Review outlines five strategies that will help you confidently and respectfully negotiate a hybrid work schedule.