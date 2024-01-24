News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

When You Want to Be Hybrid, But Your Boss Wants You in the Office

While recent years have seen back-to-work mandates following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve also seen a growing number of workers shift to fully or partially remote. Many factors make hybrid work schedules appealing — including caring for young children or aging parents, or the stress of long commutes — but flexible work is new and unfamiliar territory for most employers. When approaching your manager about pivoting to a hybrid work schedule, you may encounter resistance. It’s important to know where this resistance is coming from, and how you can calm fears about this change. Harvard Business Review outlines five strategies that will help you confidently and respectfully negotiate a hybrid work schedule.