People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Heather Kirksey and Jason Lusk

Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) has promoted Heather Kirksey to vice president of public relations, corporate events and membership. In her new role, Kirksey will lead the membership and events team, in addition to the organization’s public relations department. She will oversee member relations and the production of the organization’s corporate events, including its annual meeting, the Atlanta Hospitality Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and quarterly member networking events. Kirksey joined the organization in 2014 as a public relations manager and has served as ACVB’s director of public relations since 2016.

Jason Lusk has joined ACVB as vice president, sales. He is responsible for leading sales initiatives through events, lead generation, and customer engagement to increase hotel room night bookings across the city. Lusk has worked in hospitality for nearly 30 years, most recently serving as associate vice president of convention sales and director of sales at Visit Denver.

Christy Loy

Meet Minneapolis has named Christy Loy as the organization’s next senior vice president of destination sales, beginning Feb. 1. Loy, who currently serves as general manager of the Canopy by Hilton Minneapolis Mill District, will succeed Brent Foerster, who is retiring from Meet Minneapolis after 10 years in the role. Loy has deep connections within the hospitality and tourism community through leading the Greater Minneapolis Hotel Association and serving as the secretary/treasurer of the board for Meet Minneapolis.

Adam DePirio

Visit Tampa Bay has promoted Adam DePiro to chief sales officer. He has been with Visit Tampa Bay for 11 years and previously served as vice president of convention sales. DePiro is a veteran sales and hospitality profession and has been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction, policies, and goals of the convention and meeting team during his time at Visit Tampa Bay.

Claire Koenig and Tony Snell Rodriguez

VISIT Milwaukee has announced two promotions. Claire Koenig has been appointed vice president of communications and advocacy. In this role, she will oversee the company’s internal and external communications, its government affairs work, and its community engagement and DEI strategies. She started with VISIT Milwaukee in 2017 as a communications manager.

Tony Snell Rodriguez has been promoted from the role of volunteer coordinator to a newly created role, director of community engagement and inclusion. He will manage and enhance efforts to bring forward the interests of the regional tourism industry and the organization to community decision makers while ensuring the community’s priorities are reflected in VISIT Milwaukee’s destination marketing strategy.

Rebekah Courtney

Louisville Tourism has promoted Rebekah Courtney from convention sales manager to national sales manager. In this role, Courtney will be responsible for selling Louisville to groups utilizing 301 peak night hotel rooms and above for corporate, agricultural, fraternal, and veteran convention segments. She has been with the organization since January 2023.