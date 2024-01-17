News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
This Is the Most Important Meeting You’ll Have. Here’s How to Make It Better.
Check-ins with your boss may seem routine. But they’re not always done right — and ultimately can hurt your career. Business Insider suggests two ways to make these key meetings better.
How This Standard (Sometimes Hated) Office Practice Can Boost Your Productivity in Work and Life
Communications consultant Bob Brody writes in Fast Company how filling out time sheets made him hypersensitive not only to how quickly time can seem to pass but also to how much more you can do with it than you likely ever expected.
The Body Language Dos and Don’ts for Virtual Meetings
Many workers are heading into their fourth year of remote or hybrid work — but another year of flexibility means another year of video meetings, a medium where people are still struggling to communicate at their best. A virtual meeting expert shares with Employee Benefit News how employees can better engage with their colleagues over video conferencing.
Former CIA Agent Shares 6 Things People With High Emotional Intelligence Always Do When Talking to Others
Here’s one, according to a former CIA field agent writing for CNBC: Emotionally intelligent people know which mediums and communication styles work best for them, and can adapt their message to the situation at hand — and sometimes an email can do the job just as well as speaking.