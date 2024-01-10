People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Al Snow

Destination Ann Arbor has appointed Alfred “Al” Snow, TMP, as the new director of sales and service. Snow has extensive experience working in various sectors of the tourism industry, including convention and meeting sales and destination partner relations. Previously, Snow worked as senior tourism marketing and sales supervisor at Visit Central Florida, where he played an important role in recruiting and executing meetings, conferences, and events, and as director of tourism at Warren County NY Tourism, where he secured comprehensive sponsorship programs and managed event marketing.

Jon Ushijima

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, has promoted Jon Ushijima to the position of director of international sales. In this role, Ushijima is responsible for leading all the luxury resort’s strategic sales initiatives in international markets, including Japan, China, Australia, Canada, and more. He has nearly 30 years of combined hospitality operations and sales experience. Ushijima first joined the resort in 2015 as director of resort sales, Asia under Irongate, developer of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach. In 2018, he officially joined the brand as director of Asia sales.

Jeff Doane

Omni Hotels & Resorts has announced Jeff Doane as its new chief commercial officer. Doane has more than 20 years of hospitality experience and most recently worked as chief commercial officer at Accor North America. In his new role, Doane will oversee all disciplines within marketing, including brand and tactical marketing, public relations, partnerships, social media, and digital platforms. He will also be responsible for oversight of Omni’s global and hotel sales organizations, revenue management, and Select Guest Loyalty program, as well as distribution and customer service.