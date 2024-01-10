News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
5 Science-Backed Tips to Beat the Post-Holiday Slump at Work
Shifting gears from leisurely mornings, gift exchanges, and celebratory toasts back to business meetings, tight deadlines, and stressful work culture can be a tough adjustment. However, you don’t need to return to work in despair. Instead, suggests Fast Company, you can overcome the post-holiday work slump with key insights from the science of motivation and emotions.
Do You Suffer From FOBO? Here’s How to Handle It
FOBO, the Fear of Becoming Obsolete, is surging because generative AI and other tech are taking over the workplace. Forbes shares how you can embrace artificial intelligence to conquer FOBO.
How to Future-Proof Your Career
In this video interview with Big Think, Chip Conley, founder of Joie de Vivre and former Airbnb executive, reflects on the dynamics of age, wisdom, and curiosity and shares his secrets to evolving in an ever-changing world.
What Is Active Listening?
Active listening requires mastering many skills, including reading body language and tone of voice, maintaining your attention, and being aware of and controlling your emotional response. Harvard Business Review explains how to think of yourself as a “trampoline listener” rather than a sponge merely absorbing what others are saying.