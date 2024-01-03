People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Shaun Yates

Visit Oklahoma City (Visit OKC) has named Shaun Yates as the new vice president of convention sales and services. In this role, Yates will play an important role in bringing large-scale meetings and conventions to Oklahoma City by promoting the destination’s range of new and growing event offerings. Yates has more than 20 years of industry experience, most recently working as director of sales at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions.

Nik Pereira

Meet Boston has appointed Nik Pereira as senior vice president of sales and services. Pereira has more than 20 years of sales and operations experience in the hotel and tourism industry. In his new role, he will oversee the meeting sales and destination services side of the organization. Previously, Pereira served as vice president of sales for the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Lynn Whitehead

The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) has named Lynn Whitehead as its new vice president, global MCI sales and marketing, following the retirement of John Reyes, who held the position since February 2020. Whitehead has more than three decades of hospitality sales experience and will now be responsible for overseeing and directing HVCB’s global sales and marketing efforts for both citywide and single-property meetings, conventions, and incentives business. Previously, she secured bookings across the Eastern U.S. region and Europe as HVCB’s senior director of citywide sales for Meet Hawaii. Before joining HVCB, Whitehead worked at the San Diego Tourism Authority, where she served as national sales director.

Stasha Irby

Stasha Irby has joined Visit Spokane as its new regional director of sales. Irby, who is based in Little Rock, Arkansas, will focus on the Southeast region of the U.S. to secure meetings and conventions in Spokane. Irby has 13 years of experience working in the tourism and hospitality industry and previously worked at the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Laura Nelson and Manuel Rocha

VISIT Milwaukee has hired Laura Nelson as its new associate director of sales. She will manage the convention sales department on a day-to-day basis, including directing, training, and monitoring convention sales efforts and related activities to promote the Greater Milwaukee area for conventions, meetings, and trade shows. Before joining VISIT Milwaukee, Nelson served as executive director of Engage Franklin in Wisconsin.

The organization has also appointed Manuel Rocha as national account executive. He will be responsible for lead generation and selling Greater Milwaukee as a destination for meetings and events to Midwest Markets, including directing business leads to the convention campus, partner hotels, and other partner firms with the potential to supply support to groups. Previously, Rocha worked in manufacturing sales and in sales for Milwaukee’s radio industry.

Jade Mosgrove and Denise Clark

Louisville Tourism has appointed Jade Mosgrove as a convention sales manager. She will handle the corporate, fraternal, agriculture, and direct selling market segments that utilize 300 or fewer hotel rooms on peak event nights. Mosgrove most recently worked as director of sales and marketing at Holiday Inn Bowling Green & Sloan Convention Center, Atrium Hospitality, where she oversaw the hotel’s sales and catering department and liaised between clients and event stakeholders.

The organization has also promoted Denise Clark from a part-time role as a city information lead to a full-time destination services coordinator. Clark will continue coordinating the city information team as an on-site city resource and will further assist with incoming conventions, trade shows, meetings, and events.