News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
The Three Most Important Resume Trends for 2024
Whether you’re an experienced professional or entering the job market anew, understanding and incorporating the latest trends can be the key to standing out in a competitive field. Fast Company offers three resume trends that will be important in 2024 — including how to use gen AI — and what and how you can make the most of them for your job search in the new year.
How People Fall Into the Traps of ‘Busywork’ and ‘False Urgency’
With false urgency and busywork, there is a genuine desire to be productive, but it is often rooted in anxiety. Workers, Forbes suggests, will jump without being told to try to prove their worth by anticipating the needs of their managers — without any meaningful outcomes.
How to Handle an Emotionally Charged Negotiation
Research has shown that employees who demonstrate strong negotiation and conflict resolution skills have a significant positive impact on their organizations. Yet, these skills are hard to learn and often take years of experience and practice. Harvard Business Review highlights a simple negotiation strategy that you can start using today to make your next tricky meeting the most productive.
The Four Workplace Norms Gen Z Rejected in 2023
They’re leaving the office right as it turns 5 pm, actually taking their sick days, and refusing to follow norms that aren’t aligned with their values. WorkLife explores some of the workplace norms Generation Z rejected last year.