People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Tiffany Cohen

Opus Agency has hired Tiffany Cohen, CMP, CITP, as SVP of incentives and global sourcing. Cohen will lead strategic sourcing and incentive initiatives for Opus Agency’s portfolio of global brand experiences. She will also strengthen long-standing relationships with global brands that have worked with Opus Agency on their incentive programs. Cohen has more than two decades of experience working in hospitality, operations, and events. Most recently, she served as the Linux Foundation’s chief of staff, events.

Joseph Graffeo

Marriott Marquis Houston has named Joseph Graffeo as its new executive chef. He will manage the hotel’s popular eateries, limited edition dining experiences, in-room dining, and the banquet kitchen, which serves the hotel’s 52 event rooms. Graffeo most recently worked at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel.

Maria Daniel

Malliouhana Resort in Anguilla has appointed Maria Daniel as director of sales. She will manage the sales team, as well as build and maintain relationships with corporate accounts. Daniel, who has more than 20 years of hospitality experience, has worked with brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, The Viceroy, and SH Hotels and Resorts.