News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

The Pandemic Made Time Management Harder. Here Are 5 Tips to Take Back Control of Your Time.
Ever since the pandemic transformed the way we experience life and work, many workers feel that their sense of time has become distorted. And it’s no wonder: Our workplace is often our home space, our to-do lists seem to grow under an endless onslaught of messages, and our escalating screen time can distract us away from real-life priorities like health, relationships, and hobbies. Greg Smith, CEO of software company Thinkific, shares with Fast Company the time management strategies to help you improve your productivity at work and at home.
The Permanently Imperfect Reality of Hybrid Work
While more workers and companies are becoming accustomed to hybrid working, some consistent issues have emerged in these nascent setups. CEOs, says BBC, have generally accepted that hybrid is the way of flexibility moving forward, but they’re also frustrated by it. Here are some pitfalls to avoid.
How to Survive Your Workplace Holiday Party
An etiquette expert gives NPR her tips on getting through an office party while still being able to show your face at work on Monday. One piece of advice: Look at the holiday party as another stage or level of a job interview — in other words, don’t forget that you are being watched.
Resilience Is Invaluable in Tough Times. Here’s How to Build It.
Adapting to change is never easy, but you can shift how you respond to stress, shares Vox. Though studies show that some people are naturally more resilient than others, just as some people are naturally more optimistic, there are ways to strengthen those muscles, like giving yourself time to take a pause when feeling anxious.