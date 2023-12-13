News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Ever since the pandemic transformed the way we experience life and work, many workers feel that their sense of time has become distorted. And it’s no wonder: Our workplace is often our home space, our to-do lists seem to grow under an endless onslaught of messages, and our escalating screen time can distract us away from real-life priorities like health, relationships, and hobbies. Greg Smith, CEO of software company Thinkific, shares with Fast Company the time management strategies to help you improve your productivity at work and at home.