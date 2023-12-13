Salary Survey 2023: Highs and Lows for Event Pros

Respondents to this year’s Salary Survey shared what they loved most about their jobs — recurring responses included no two days are ever the same, the work is challenging, the perks of travel, and the opportunity to collaborate with colleagues. What did they like least? The lack of consistency, constant issues to overcome, being on the road too much, and too many people, as one respondent said, “with their hands in the pot.”

You see where we’re going with this: Event planning is a double-edged sword. What appeals to many is also what makes the work so stressful. And the good news — face-to-face meetings have come back in full force — is also the bad news, as planners are dealing with market uncertainties, rising costs, the expectation that hybrid experiences are part of their event design, a lingering pandemic-related lack of staffing and the related challenge of working with inexperienced staff among their suppliers as part of their new reality. We take stock of the ups and downs of the role, monetary and otherwise, in the 2023 Convene Salary Survey.You’ll find all the survey results by clicking the button below.

Survey analysis by Magdalina Atanassova and Michelle Russell; Survey design by Point Five