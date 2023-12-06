People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Letty Canizalez

The San Diego Tourism Authority (SDTA) has announced the appointment of Letty Canizalez as its new vice president of sales. Canizalez has more than 25 years of experience working in the hospitality and tourism industry and has led teams in the sales, catering, and events sectors. Canizalez spent the last 14 years serving as director of sales at Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego. In her new role, Canizalez will lead SDTA’s hotel sales efforts and support the sales team in engaging with its hotel partners.

Jason Jordan

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) has named Jason Jordan as vice president of sales. Jordan previously served as the national accounts manager for the Midwest market after joining the PHLCVB in June 2022. Jordan has more than 30 years of experience working in sales within hotels, CVBs, and other hospitality-related organizations. In his new role, Jordan will help build and develop PHLCVB’s sales team. He will also collaborate with the Pennsylvania Convention Center and local hotels and event venues.

Lee Ann Benavidez

Visit Denver has hired Lee Ann Benavidez as its new senior vice president and chief sales and services officer. She will lead and direct the convention and meeting sales efforts, as well as oversee the organization’s destination services efforts. Benavidez has more than 25 years of hospitality industry experience and most recently worked as vice president of third-party commerce and luxury sales strategy for MGM Resorts International, Americas.