News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Most Productive Habits to Pick up in 2024
2024 is right around the corner, and with it comes the chance for a better, bigger, more productive year than ever before. Productivity is often the result of consistent habits that help individuals manage their time, energy, and tasks effectively. If you’re looking for ways to up your productivity in 2024, Forbes suggests picking up these eight habits, including learning to say no.
An Ancient Technique Can Improve Your Attention Span
The modern attention economy hijacks our ability to focus, but an ancient technique — which includes 12 minutes of mindfulness training daily — offers a means to get it back. Big Think has the details.
Why Self-Awareness Is the Secret to a Successful Job Interview
Emotional intelligence expert Harvey Deutschendorf shares in Fast Company how being self-aware enables you to be more conscious of the emotional state of the person conducting the interview — and gives you a better sense of how the interview is going.
We All Have Work ‘Love Languages’ — Here’s How Yours Is Impacting Your Job
Can’t see eye to eye with your boss? They could have a different work ‘love language’ to you. Stylist explores how to embrace the psychology of love languages in the workplace to help improve your well-being.