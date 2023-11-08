People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Greg O’Hara

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has announced Greg O’Hara, founder and senior managing director of investment firm Certares, as its incoming chair. O’Hara, who will take over the position in late November, has been a member of WTTC’s executive committee since 2019 and vice chair since 2021. O’Hara succeeds current chairman Arnold Donald, former president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, who has been in the position since spring 2021.

Frank Rodgers

Frank Rodgers has joined KSL Resorts as its newest global sales director. He will oversee leisure sales, the wholesale market, consortia, and tour groups. Rodgers has more than 10 years of hospitality industry sales experience. Most recently, he served as associate director of Waldorf Astoria’s Grand Wailea Maui Resort. He also served as leisure sales manager for the Arizona Biltmore, another Waldorf Astoria property.

Kimberly Hilty

Kimberly Hilty has been appointed director of sales at the new AC Hotel by Marriott Naples 5th Avenue. Hilty has more than 20 years of hospitality sales and marketing experience, as well as connections to the Naples community. She has helped open four hotels in Naples — Inn on Fifth and three Marriott properties — and will apply her experience to opening the new hotel in December.