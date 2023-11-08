News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
How to Strengthen Your Curiosity Muscle
Building our curiosity muscle is essential because it aids in the efficiency of leadership, enables continual learning, and because it’s a sought-after skill by employers. Like any muscle, to strengthen it, you must activate and exercise it. You can start, suggests Harvard Business Review, by ditching excuses, finding the right angle, changing up your routine, experimenting, and shifting your focus once you become uninterested.
4 Things Many Job Seekers Get Wrong About Finding (and Landing) the Right Role
Finding an open position likely isn’t the issue. But decoding it may be. The key? Understand what hiring managers are really looking for based on job postings and beyond. A longtime career coach shares in Fast Company some mistakes he has seen many job seekers make and how to avoid them.
3 in 4 Gen Zers Will Resign If They Don’t Get Feedback From Managers
Lack of managerial feedback is less tolerated by Gen Z workers than previous generations, new research reported on by WorkLife has found. And the majority of people in this age group are willing to resign if they don’t get it.
How to Use Your Phone Addiction to Actually Learn Stuff
The first step, suggests WIRED, is to find some kind of app that helps you learn — ideally one that helps you build a pattern of learning, whether it’s a new language or learning music or how to meditate. Then put that app prominently on your phone’s home screen, so you reflexively click it.