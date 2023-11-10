Destination Canada’s Newest Initiative Spotlights the Country’s Intellectual Capital

Author: Jessica Poitevien

It’s no secret that Canada attracts flocks of business events with its robust connectivity, top-of-the-line venues, and natural beauty. These days, the destination is promoting — and making readily available — an equally valuable asset: the country’s intellectual capital.

Launched in April 2023, the Canadian Visionaries Network (CVN) is a one-stop shop for event organizers looking to connect with local thought leaders, academics, and highly accomplished professionals at the top of their fields. From researchers in the life sciences to technology innovators, these top-notch experts are eager to collaborate, whether that means delivering a keynote speech, hosting a site visit, or fostering networking opportunities between attendees and local professionals.

No matter the industry or focus of their event, organizers are likely to find someone within the CVN who can serve as a resource. There are 28 founding members of the network, but that number is steadily growing with visionaries representing Canada’s six priority economic sectors: life sciences, agribusiness, advanced manufacturing, finance and insurance, digital industries, and natural resources.

“You have this wealth of expertise here, and you have a local population that’s really educated in a lot of different life science sectors, that then allows for a much more vibrant conference,” said Lara Mahal, Ph.D., a CVN member and Canada Excellence Research Chair in Glycomics. Adds Alona Fyshe, Ph.D., CVN member and Canadian Institute for Advanced Research AI Chair: “Canada is full of amazing tech entrepreneurs, as well as tech researchers, and having the ability to talk to those people while you’re here is really unique and not something you can find in a lot of other places.”





Local Ambassadors

Conferences are the ideal opportunity for bright minds to come together to share diverse perspectives, build meaningful connections, and spark fresh ideas. The CVN helps facilitate this as well as provide an entry point for organizers to connect with another valuable resource: local ambassador programs. Available in Canadian cities large and small, local ambassador programs take it a step further by offering access to local leaders beyond CVN, venue recommendations, and more.

Before tapping into these local resources, organizers may need help choosing where to bring their event. In that case, Destination Canada’s Business Events team is happy to narrow down options based on the sector strengths of different cities around the country.

For more information about the Canadian Visionaries Network, as well as other Destination Canada resources, visit businesseventscanada.ca.