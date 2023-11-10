How Sydney’s Industry Strengths Boost Business Events

Author: Nancy Mann Jackson

Progressive and innovative, Sydney is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the world. In addition to an environment that is ripe for new and expansive ideas, the capital of New South Wales and one of Australia’s largest cities is equipped with an advanced infrastructure, from modern meeting facilities to a seamless public transportation network. These components make Sydney a destination ripe for global business events, especially those that fall into Sydney’s key industries — technology and innovation, finance and professional services, and health and life sciences. Read on for a deeper dive into these sectors and why they’re drawing major global events to Sydney. (Click the headlines to download e-books for each industry.)





A broad spectrum of Sydney-based companies is working at the cutting edge of deep tech, AI, robotics, fintech, blockchain, virtual reality, and more. Tech Central, Sydney’s dedicated innovation hub, includes world-class research facilities, universities, and coworking spaces covering more than 2.6 million square feet in six, close-knit neighborhoods. That district is home to Australian unicorns (a private company valued at or more than US$1 billion) like Atlassian, Canva, and Afterpay, as well as emerging technology businesses. That kind of innovation capital is attracting global attention — like the inaugural SXSW Sydney, which kicked off Oct. 15 as the first SXSW event held outside North America.

In Barangaroo, a neighborhood on the edge of Sydney Harbour, is Australia’s finance and professional services hub. In addition to visitors finding the head offices of banks and companies supporting the financial sector here, they’ll see an outstanding example of urban design excellence in its waterfront dining, rich cultural venues, and recreational spaces. Barangaroo also is Australia’s first certified carbon neutral precinct under Australia’s Climate Active initiative.

In addition, Sydney is home to more than 800 fintech startups and is the world’s third- largest regtech (regulatory technology) hub. The city’s concentration of top financial talent, combined with its environmental and cultural attributes, makes Sydney the ideal location to stage a financial-focused conference or event.

At the Westmead Health and Innovation District, the best minds in medical research and health care are working to solve the greatest health challenges of our time. With access to cutting-edge facilities and a collaborative, connected community, they are producing breakthroughs in gene therapy, cancer treatment, immunology, and vaccinology.

Up to 1,000 clinical trials are being conducted at Westmead at any time, and the district’s convergence of research, entrepreneurial activity, and manufacturing means that discoveries can quickly translate into investment and innovation. Groups meeting in Sydney can learn from experts in health and life sciences while taking a front-row seat to the future of health services.