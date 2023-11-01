People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Lauren O’Sullivan

Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) has appointed Lauren O’Sullivan as director of global sales, West region. O’Sullivan has 20 years of group sales experience. She has worked across the Southern California market as well as the Southwest territories for luxury hotels and also held roles in business development for Hilton Hotels. Additionally, she served as national sales manager for Caesars Entertainment.

Dane Aloe

Spiro has announced Dane Aloe as its new executive vice president of strategy and measurement. Aloe will leverage his industry knowledge to lead Spiro’s strategy team, using data, actionable measurement, and insights to help solve clients’ challenges. Aloe co-founded digital agency Contend and served as the head of growth and innovation at Accenture before joining Spiro.

Emma York

Visit Laguna Beach has named Emma York as director of marketing. She will lead the destination’s core marketing functions, including the development of creative, a visitor marketing strategy, digital marketing initiatives, and a paid media strategy. York joins Visit Laguna Beach after nearly five years with Burnham Ward Properties and Dana Point Harbor Partners as their director of marketing and communications.

Meredith Livingston and Sarah Lawrence

Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, located outside of Jacksonville, Florida, has promoted Meredith Livingston to director of sales and marketing. She will lead a team in strategizing and executing all group and leisure sales efforts and marketing initiatives. She has been with the resort since 2019 and previously served as director of revenue management.

The resort also recently appointed Sarah Lawrence as its new senior marketing manager, responsible for developing and executing marketing plans. Lawrence has nearly two decades of marketing experience in various industries, including extensive experience with golf organizations, including the PGA Tour Club and PGA Tour Superstore. She recently worked as the marketing manager for Franklin Street in Jacksonville.

Will Brandon

Alila Ventana Big Sur has appointed Will Brandon as the new area director of sales and marketing. Brandon has more than a decade of experience working in the luxury hospitality industry. In his new role, Brandon will lead commercial operations for the property, including sales, strategy, marketing efforts, events, and brand management alongside stakeholder communication and collaboration.