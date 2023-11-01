News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
6 Workplace Aggressions You Might Not Recognize as Bullying but Are
According to the Workplace Bullying Institute, 30 percent of employees have direct experience being bullied. One would think that working remotely would help with the bullying epidemic, but the same study showed that 43 percent of employees are still being bullied. Overall, this affects a whopping 48.6 million Americans who are being bullied at work. Quartz offers ways to identify subtle bullying — and address it.
What Happens When Candidates Flip the Script During the Interview?
“Do you have any questions for me?” is asked at the end of every interview. But what is the best way to answer this question — one that avoids the inevitable fallback, “What is your company culture like?” WorkLife has the answer — or rather, the questions.
New Research Explains Why Returning to the Office Can Be a Struggle for Our Brains
The quiet, controlled environment of home offices has conditioned us to work in silence, free from the constant hum of office chatter, ringing phones, and clattering keyboards. This shift, according to Fast Company, has made us more susceptible to distractions when we return to the traditional office environment.
If You Go Through This Many Rounds of Job Interviews, It’s a Red Flag
Experts share with HuffPost the tipping point at which it’s no longer worth it to keep returning for yet another interview, and when it’s actually a bad sign about the company. Hint: Employers that do more than five rounds usually don’t know what they want — and that’s a big red flag.