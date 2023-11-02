Phoenix Convention Center & Venues is at the Top of Its Game

A growing reputation as the go-to space for high-profile sporting events—including the 2023 Super Bowl Experience and fan events for the upcoming NCAA Men’s Final Four and 2024 WNBA All-Star Game—has put the Phoenix Convention Center & Venues in the spotlight. But its talents extend way beyond the court, making this venue a top pick for meeting planners scouting locations for all kinds of gatherings.

A winning approach to mega events

Welcoming tens of thousands of fans and journalists for some of the biggest events of the year is a complicated endeavor that begins with an all-star team. The Phoenix Convention Center staff has experience balancing the unique needs of major events while, at the same time, paying close attention to detail, resulting in a VIP experience for all customers that consistently exceeds expectations. Planners can count on the staff to help run point between City of Phoenix resources as well as other municipalities, hotels, arenas and more—ensuring all operations row in the same direction.

Home court advantage

Meetings coming to the Phoenix Convention Center & Venues will enjoy flexible space inside and out, enhanced by Canyon on Third, a transformable outdoor “blank canvas” in the heart of downtown Phoenix for clients who want to take advantage of Phoenix’s 300+ days a year of sunshine.

Louvres overhead provide shade when needed, and organizers may close the street to traffic, adding 80,000 square feet of outdoor space that can serve as an extension of the exhibition hall or host an open-air reception with stunning views.

Fan favorites

Phoenix Convention Center & Venues takes pride in offering a culinary experience unlike any other convention center. The culinary team, led by Culinary Institute of America ProChef-certified Patrick Kehler, curates an elevated food and beverage offering, including partnering with local restaurants and food trucks, so meeting attendees can enjoy a true taste of Arizona.

By the end of 2023, Phoenix Convention Center & Venues will welcome PRESS Coffee, an Arizona-based specialty roaster. Its new 1,200-square-foot on-site location will serve specialty drinks and cold-brew coffee, as well as pastries, salads, wraps and more.

It joins Huss Brewpub at Phoenix Convention Center, a local brewery operating in the venue since 2020 (and believed to be the only active brewery at a convention center), offering craft beers exclusive to Arizona, as well as a full menu featuring locally sourced ingredients. These spaces provide an added opportunity for private receptions or impromptu meetups for conference-goers.