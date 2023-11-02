Top 5 Reasons to Meet in Long Beach

1. Turnkey Spaces
The Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center boasts three special event venues, including the outdoor Terrace Theater Plaza with its dancing water fountains and 12 built-in trusses rigged with stage lighting; The Cove with its cool “street party” vibe; and The Pacific Ballroom, an arena outfitted with a theatrical truss and rigging system to customize the venue to any size event. In each space, planners can decorate from a huge collection of furnishings and decor, and utilize built-in production lighting and sound systems, saving up to $500,000 on rental and labor costs.
2. Human Connections
In a post-lockdown world, people are ready to connect. The convention center campus is designed to facilitate organic gatherings for conversations and collaboration, with comfortably furnished seating vignettes set throughout each space. These “pods” allow people to gather in smaller groups in a setting that resembles a luxurious hotel lobby.
3. Thriving Foodie Scene
With over 125 bars and restaurants within an 8-block radius, visitors will enjoy exploring Long Beach’s thriving food and dining scene and vibrant nightlife. There are myriad restaurants within easy walking distance of the convention center and with space for private parties and groups, include Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Solita Tacos & Margaritas, Bo-Beau Kitchen + Rooftop, Parkers’ Lighthouse, and many more.
4. Waterfront Activities
Don’t miss getting out on the water while you’re in Long Beach! With 11 miles of protected waterways and oceanfront, there is so much to do: enjoy a whale watching tour, cocktail hour on a chartered yacht, or cruise on a Duffy boat. If you prefer to stay on land, you can shop and dine with a view of the water at Shoreline Village or stroll along the beach path.
5. Hotels
Long Beach offers more than 5,000 hotel rooms citywide, with more being added in 2023 and 2024 – including the luxurious Fairmont Breakers Long Beach. Many are within walking distance of the convention center and Downtown, with others close by the airport.