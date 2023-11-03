What Makes Toronto a Standout Destination in North America

Author: Jessica Poitevien

There are a number of reasons to host meetings and events in Toronto, a true multicultural hub and one of North America’s largest cities. With a spirit of creativity and innovation, Toronto harnesses the power of diverse perspectives that come from its global community, a major influence on its industries and key business sectors.

That’s why the city has ranked first in North America for both high-tech job creation (CBRE), for population growth within the U.S. and Canada (Centre for Urban Research and Land Development at Toronto Metropolitan University), as well as first in the world for working women (Bloomberg Businessweek). It was also named the world’s second-safest city and sixth-best for remote workers, according to The Economist 2021 Safe Cities Index and Solopress, respectively. All this, coupled with Toronto’s progressive culture, are what set the stage for powerful meetings that generate bold ideas and new connections. Below are more reasons why business event organizers should consider heading to Toronto for their next event.

Event Venues With a Purpose

With 442,000 square feet of exhibition space, 77 meeting rooms, several multipurpose ballrooms, and a theater equipped for both performing arts and corporate events, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) is Canada’s largest convention facility. Beyond providing everything needed to host events both big and small, MTCC also makes a positive impact through initiatives like sourcing ingredients locally and donating leftover items.

Another noteworthy venue is Exhibition Place, which has been ranked in numerous awards and accolades for its sustainability efforts, including achieving LEED certification; generating wind, solar and geothermal energy to operate the venue; and signing the Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge.





Abundant DEI Resources

Toronto prides itself in creating an inclusive environment for residents and visitors alike, starting with the city’s venues. For example, attendees with mobility challenges will find barrier-free venues with ramps, elevators, and accessible spaces, while Destination Toronto provides guidance on how to accommodate those who are blind, deaf, or hard of hearing.

As home to one of the biggest Pride celebrations in the world, Toronto is also the ideal destination for welcoming attendees who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. For organizers who want to integrate these topics into their event, Toronto has DEI experts eager to share their knowledge through moving keynote speeches.

For a detailed overview of Toronto’s DEI resources, download a complimentary copy of the new guidebook, IDEAS — Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, Sustainability.

A Destination Partner on Your Side

No matter what kind of event organizers are hosting, Destination Toronto is ready to share its wealth of resources and connections to the city’s most sought-after partners and experts. Destination Toronto also offers a robust 6ix Stack attendance marketing program, with a range of services from 24/7 on-demand assets to highly customized programs tailored to clients’ business objectives.

To learn more about the many reasons why you should bring your next event to Toronto, visit destinationtoronto.com/meetings.