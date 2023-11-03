Five Reasons to Work With OVG360 for Your Next Event

Author: David McMillin

The letters “OVG” are synonymous with transformation in the live events landscape. The company is a trailblazer in sustainability, operating the first arena to achieve International Living Future Institute’s Zero Carbon Certification, and it’s behind the sponsorship and brand relationships at the jaw-dropping Sphere that has transformed the Vegas skyline.

But the company’s impact extends well beyond the consumer-facing venues where the biggest names in sports and entertainment appear. OVG360 is changing the face of the business events industry, too. As you look for your next venue, here are five reasons why your search can start — and end — with OVG360.

1. OVG360’s diverse venue portfolio covers every kind of attendee experience. From sprawling downtown buildings with more than 2 million square feet for massive citywide annual meetings to intimate venues with 10,000 square feet of meeting and exhibit space perfect for regional conferences, OVG360’s collection of more than 60 convention centers and 12.5 million square feet of space has the facility to fit your needs.

2. OVG360 believes in the power of being there. While digital experiences have reshaped the meetings industry, OVG360 rests its foundation on the kinds of experiences that only come to life in a physical environment. The ordinary becomes the extraordinary at these venues, delivering the FOMO-inducing spirit that fuels the face-to-face business.

3. OVG360’s service record speaks for itself. With more than 10,000 business events under its belt and 10 million-plus annual attendees, the company’s commitment to servicing clients throughout every step of the customer journey ensures that no detail gets overlooked.





4. OVG360 has an appetite for innovation. “Status quo” isn’t in the organization’s vocabulary. Consider the organization’s advisory council, which includes the star power Shaquille O’Neal, Giada De Laurentiis, Trisha Yearwood, and a number of live events industry veterans. The council meets twice each year to focus on its mission to reshape everything from F&B options at live events to making a bigger community impact via minority-owned business programs, sustainability, and animal welfare.

5. OVG360 is always growing. Chicago’s McCormick Place and Tulsa’s Cox Business Convention Center are two of the latest facilities to join the family. As the company signs new management contracts, it’s also drawing a new map of game-changing venues: It’s the only company to build, open, or have in development 10 new state-of-the-art venues within 16 months — like the reimagined CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, a new 20,000-seat arena in São Paulo, Brazil, and the new Co-op Live in Manchester, set to be the biggest indoor arena in the U.K. when it opens in the spring of 2024.

