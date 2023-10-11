People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Brian Lowack

Visit St. Pete/Clearwater has appointed Brian Lowack as president and CEO of Visit St. Pete-Clearwater (VSPC), the Pinellas County tourism marketing and management organization. He has served as the interim president/CEO since June. Since joining Pinellas County government in 2012, Lowack has held various roles including intergovernmental liaison, interim Director of Housing and Community Development, and assistant to the County Administrator — serving as liaison to the mid-county region and the beaches community.

Sherry Bastani

Discover Santa Clara®, the official destination marketing organization for Santa Clara, California, has named Sherry Bastani as convention sales manager. She will promote Santa Clara as the destination of choice for meetings and conventions in Silicon Valley, responsible for cultivating strategic alliances with key clients, raising awareness about the destination’s diverse offerings, and securing citywide events for the Santa Clara Convention Center, partner hotels, and venues. Bastani has more than 10 years of management experience, most recently working as senior sales manager at Kimpton Alton in San Francisco.

Glenn Wentzel and Tiffani Timbrook

Aloft Downtown Denver has made two appointments — Glenn Wentzel as director of sales and Tiffani Timbrook as general manager.

Wentzel will optimize revenue opportunities for the hotel. He comes to Aloft after 30 years of hospitality experience, most recently serving as general manager at The Benson Hotel and Faculty Club in Aurora, Colorado.

As general manager, Timbrook will oversee all operations and programming and manage all daily hotel operations. She recently joined the Aloft team to support the hotel’s renovation and act as liaison between the hotel and the downtown Denver community. She has more than 17 years of hospitality experience, and prior to joining Aloft was general manager at the Residence Inn Denver Downtown.