Statement from PCMA on Unfolding Situation in Israel

Author: PCMA

Social injustice – war – anti-Semitism – hate — has no place — anywhere.

The horrific images and stories we are witnessing across global news outlets about the unfolding situation in Israel underscore that we, as a society must have zero tolerance for all acts of terrorism, hate and anti-Semitism wherever they happen.

Our hearts go out to all the people of Israel and region who are impacted by these senseless acts.

PCMA’s global community stands united against acts of terrorism, hate, anti-Semitism and violence of any kind against innocent civilians.

Our prayers continue with the hope that this unimaginable violence will cease swiftly with no more innocent lives being lost and there is leadership resolute in finding solutions for a lasting peace.