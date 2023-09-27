People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Milton Segarra

Discover The Palm Beaches has appointed Milton Segarra, CDME, as president and CEO, effective Oct. 1. Segarra will succeed Jorge Pesquera, who is retiring after 16 years at Discover The Palm Beaches. Segarra joined the organization in 2022 as chief marketing officer and helped lead the destination to new visitation records. Prior to his role with Discover The Palm Beaches, Segarra led the Coastal Mississippi Tourism Board.

Cathy Breden

The International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) has appointed Cathy Breden, current IAEE executive vice president and COO, as the interim CEO for the organization, effective Oct. 1. She succeeds President and CEO David DuBois. The organization is currently searching for a permanent successor. Once the organization appoints a new president and CEO, Breden will resume her current position until her planned retirement in 2024.

Rochelle Hicks

Visit Mississippi has named Rochelle Hicks as its new director. In this role, Hicks will lead the organization’s promotion efforts, advance tourism initiatives, and extend Mississippi’s appeal to a wider national and international audience. Hicks has 25 years of experience working in the tourism industry. Previously, she served as the executive director of the Mississippi Tourism Association and deputy director of the Ridgeland Tourism Commission.

Sarah Halliday

Sarah Halliday has joined Daydream Island Resort and Living Reef in Queensland, Australia, as its new business development director, MICE. She has more than a decade of experience working in event management, sales, and business development.