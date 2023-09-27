News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
‘Generational Slang Divide at Work Makes Communication Hard for Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers
Online tutoring company Preply pored over Google Trends data and surveyed more than 1,000 people across generations to discover the slang words used by baby boomers, Gen X, millennials, and Gen Z, as well as assess how each generation felt about them. The takeaway: Nearly a quarter to a third of every generation in the workplace has trouble understanding other generations — so, says Fast Company, don’t feel bad if you do, too.
Why Rest May Not Be the Best Solution When You’re Feeling Burned Out
Feeling stressed at work? Quartz shares strategies to adjust your rest periods to improve your performance, and how to make the distinction between rest and recovery.
How to Forgive Yourself
Finding it hard to move past a hurtful mistake? Psyche offers the four-step process psychologists have developed to help people work toward self-forgiveness — starting with taking responsibility and moving toward renewal of self-respect.
The Indignity of Follow-up Emails
There is no one-size-fits-all way to phrase a follow-up email to someone who owes you a response — a colleague is different from a client, which is different from a job application. Refinery29 has some advice to keep in mind, including asking yourself this question: Would I say this to the person to their face?