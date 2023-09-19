People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Rahul Shah

BESydney has named Rahul Shah as director for North America to lead the organization’s presence across the United States and Canada. In this role, Shah will maximize global meeting opportunities in both the association and corporate/incentive markets. Shah, who will begin his new role on Sept. 25, is based in Toronto and is an association specialist with more than 20 years of experience working in the North American business events industry. Previously, he spent 11 years working as senior manager, sales, international associations at the Metro Toronto Convention Center.

Stuart Webber

Stuart Webber has joined Visit Salt Lake (VSL) as director of convention sales. He will pursue citywide conventions with 1,700-plus attendees from the health, medical, public administration, legal, and governmental markets. Webber has more than 15 years of tourism and destination marketing organization experience. Before joining VSL, he served as Sioux Falls Convention Center’s director of sales.

Paul Turner

The San Diego Convention Center Corporation has appointed Paul Turner, CVE, its new general manager. He will oversee event management, venue operations, public safety, and guest services. Previously, Turner served as vice president of venue management and entertainment operations for Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas.