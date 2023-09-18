Choose Lansing: Michigan’s Capital City Offers More Meetings Options Than Ever

With new hotels, restaurants and entertainment options, there’s so much happening in Michigan’s capital city that the CVB has rebranded with a simple message: Choose Lansing.

The new name of the organization—formerly known as the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau—reflects exciting changes in Greater Lansing, which attracts more than 5.3 million visitors a year.

Lansing meetings business is growing at a record pace, and the new developments give planners more group options than ever.

On the hotel front, the DoubleTree by Hilton debuted in September after a complete renovation and rebranding. Attached via skybridge to the Lansing Center—the city-owned 125,000-square-foot convention center downtown—the 256-room DoubleTree features more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and function space, and amenities including a two-story indoor pool, marketplace, restaurant and bar.

Just 2.4 miles from the Lansing Center, the new AC by Marriott and Hyatt House Lansing/University Area opened in August. Together offering 295 rooms and about 5,000 square feet of meeting space, the hotels share such amenities as the Toscana Kitchen and Wine Market, an upscale steakhouse with a self-service wine bar.

Just behind the Lansing Center, meeting attendees will find even more dining options at the new Lansing Shuffle. The popular attraction on the Lansing riverfront features a food hall offering upscale street food, with a Shuffleboard Pavilion slated to open later this year.

Another event space opening soon, the 6,000-square-foot Grewel Hall at 224 accommodates concerts as well as banquets and other gatherings.

And that’s not all. The Lansing Center will undergo $5 million in enhancements in the next two years, while a major section of the 18-mile Lansing River Trail—which connects downtown to Michigan State University in East Lansing—recently reopened after a renovation.

To learn more about planning your next meeting in Michigan’s dynamic capital, visit lansing.org/choose-lansing.