Here We Go! To Anaheim and Beyond: Host Your Next Meeting in Orange County, California

If you’re looking for a diverse, thriving area with practically endless sunny weather for your next event, take a look at Orange County. Anaheim, the county’s largest city, is home to the west coast’s largest convention center and loads of easily accessible attractions—but that’s really only the beginning.

Hotels and venues for every need

Whether you’re on the hunt for an intimate, budget-friendly locale for a small gathering, or a grand-scale venue with dramatic views and world-class service, you’re sure to find it among the more than 500 hotels and resorts throughout Orange County.

Convenient transportation options

Four major airports operate within and around Orange County, so attendees can fly to and from with ease. The closest airport to Anaheim is John Wayne Airport (Orange County, SNA), which offers 20 daily nonstop flights to major cities throughout the U.S.

Coastal adventures

When your attendees travel to Orange County for an event, many of them are looking forward to soaking up some California sunshine. Consider adding a beach outing to the schedule—or even hosting your whole event at a waterfront resort.

There are 42 miles of breathtaking beaches in the county, so whether they’re riding some waves at Huntington Beach—the original “Surf City USA”—or enjoying the glamorous charms and dramatic vistas of Newport Beach or Laguna Beach, your guests just may not want to leave.

Remarkable venues

For a change from your typical meeting space, the OC has an array of eclectic venues to accommodate events of all sizes. Car enthusiasts will be thrilled by the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin; history buffs will happily browse the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda; and art lovers will delight in meeting the midst of great works at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, just to name a few.

To discover more of what Anaheim and Orange County have to offer your next meeting, visit us here.