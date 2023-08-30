People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Robynne Weaver

Impact XM, an event and experiential marketing agency, has appointed Robynne Weaver as vice president, strategic accounts. She will join the organization’s client service team, as well as some of the agency’s largest client accounts. Weaver has more than 20 years of industry experience, including work on large-scale events and strategic experiences such as citywide corporate events, user conferences, trade shows, and more. She has worked with clients in the finance, technology, consumer, and nonprofit industries.

Becky Ball Kiley and Meghan Hilterbrand

Visit Oklahoma City (Visit OKC) has added new staff members to support its sales department. Becky Ball Kiley and Meghan Hilterbrand will both serve as convention sales managers.

Kiley has 15 years of experience working as an event planner, and most recently worked as the marketing event specialist for Heartland Dental. Before working in event planning, Kiley worked for Marriott Hotels as a group sales manager. Hilterbrand previously worked as the event operations manager for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lisa Hudson

Lisa Hudson has been named director of sales and marketing at the Thompson Houston. Hudson has more than 15 years of experience working in the hospitality space. In her new role, Hudson will help debut the new hotel, set to open in November, and will oversee its sales, marketing, and events teams. Previously, Hudson spent nearly 12 years working at Hotel ZaZa in Houston.