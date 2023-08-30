News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Surprising New Research on the Gender Pay Gap: Women Negotiate More Than Men, but Get Told No More Often
For years, the prevailing assumption has been that the gender pay gap is largely driven by women’s hesitancy to negotiate their salaries. However, Inc. shares emerging groundbreaking research that has turned this notion on its head.
3 Things We Gain When We Stop Fixating on Generational Divides in the Workplace
Organizations are coming to realize that generations aren’t a good measure for identity or ability in the workplace because it limits our understanding of creativity, mentorship, and reinvention. Quartz has more.
How the ‘September Surge’ Could Help Job Seekers Find Their Next Opportunity
If you’re in the market for a new job, September may bring some good news, suggests Fast Company. While this year has seen an uptick in layoffs compared to 2022, those rates have been falling steadily since April and saw their lowest point in 11 months in July, according to recent data released by executive outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. And that may just tee up the “September Surge” — a trend in which hiring increases after Labor Day.
8 Ways Aspiring Leaders Can Establish Executive Presence at Work
How can women and younger professionals elevate their status at work? Forbes chatted with millennials, women business leaders, and founders, who shared their insights — like volunteering in group meetings to outline ideas and recommendations on the whiteboard to gather a consensus.