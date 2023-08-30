News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

If you’re in the market for a new job, September may bring some good news, suggests Fast Company. While this year has seen an uptick in layoffs compared to 2022, those rates have been falling steadily since April and saw their lowest point in 11 months in July, according to recent data released by executive outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. And that may just tee up the “September Surge” — a trend in which hiring increases after Labor Day.