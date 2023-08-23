People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Jennifer Nagle

Jennifer Nagle has joined the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) as vice president of special projects. Nagle, who has more than 20 years of executive experience in the fields of marketing, tourism, and hospitality, will help lead strategic initiatives related to PHLCVB’s focus on citywide conventions, sporting events, and international tourism. She will serve as PHLCVB’s primary representative while collaborating with partner organizations and planning strategic programs through the end of 2026. Nagle most recently served as interim president and CEO and executive vice president of the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation.

Jason Arnold

The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau has named Jason Arnold as sales manager. In this role, Arnold will promote the North Carolina destination to groups including associations, corporate meetings, and conventions. Previously, Arnold spent 14 years working at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Prior to his most recent position as convention sales manager at the resort, he held additional roles at the resort, including executive sales manager for leisure groups and prestige concierge lounge manager.

Celina Sinclair

Celina Sinclair has joined Visit Salt Lake as director of strategic alliances. In her new role, Sinclair will oversee and execute strategy and implementation associated with the long-term stewardship of Visit Salt Lake’s partners. Sinclair will help lead the newly created Convention & Tourism Assessment Area and serve as the primary liaison with regional hotels and stakeholders. She will also work to enhance collaboration to drive tourism growth. Sinclair has more than a decade of tourism industry and destination marketing organization experience. Previously, she served as partner relations lead at the Utah Office of Tourism.

Mario Farfan

Meet Chicago Northwest has appointed Mario Farfan as its newest account executive, focusing on group sales. Farfan has more than 22 years of community and business development experience working in banking and through his work establishing the Northwest Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, which he founded in 2015.