News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Remote Workers Are Forgetting How to Hang out With People
Data shows that the amount of time Americans spend socializing and communicating during the week has plummeted since 2019. It’s a trend that follows past recessions: During downturns where Americans lose their jobs en masse, they tend to lose the structure of an office that brings them together with other people. Business Insider has the story.
How to Find (or Regain) Focus, No Matter Where You Work
It’s easy to get distracted both in the office and at home. However, as Fast Company lays out, we have more control than we often realize and small changes like turning off notifications, listening to music, and sitting near natural light can help restore focus.
Why Fidgeting Is Good for You
Fidgeting is often seen as a sign of rudeness, nerves, or simply that you are not paying attention, but it may be time to change our view of people who jiggle, tap, and fiddle. As BBC explores, research is revealing that fidgeting may help us maintain a healthy weight, manage stress, and possibly even live longer.
Stop Venting! It Doesn’t Work.
Many of us think venting will make things feel a little better, whether it’s complaining to co-workers about a micromanaging boss or airing frustration with your partner and kids. But while blowing off steam often feels like it works to extinguish negative emotions, academic papers and clinical work with patients show it doesn’t. In fact, suggests one researcher in Slate, “venting anger is like using gasoline to put out a fire.”