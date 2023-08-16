People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Dayna Robins

Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) has named Dayna Robins as its new director of global sales, west region. Robins, who is based in Boise, Idaho, has nearly 20 years of experience working in the luxury resort field and has expertise in client retentions, revenue optimization, and team collaboration. In her new position, she will hold key account relationships throughout the west region, with an emphasis on the Pacific Northwest.

Lilly Gonzalez

INNOV8 Meetings + Events has added Lilly Gonzalez to its team as a manager, global accounts. Gonzalez has more than a decade of professional experience in the meetings industry. She previously worked for Marriott International in group sales at VEA Newport Beach, formerly the Marriott Newport Beach, overseeing corporate, government, and association meetings. Gonzalez then worked within the Marriott corporate sales complex, where she handled the entire Southwest market.

Derek Wood

Derek Wood has been named director of sales at JW Marriott Tampa Water Street and Tampa Marriott Water Street. Before joining the sister properties, Wood worked as associate director of sales at JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa, where he managed the day-to-day activities of the resort’s group and catering sales team. In his new role, Wood will oversee all sales operations.

Michael Boulanger

Novotel Miami Brickell has appointed Michael Boulanger as director of sales and marketing. Boulanger, who has a decade of experience working in hospitality, will help enhance the property’s profile, expand market reach, and strengthen guest experiences. Previously Boulanger served as director of group sales at Hotel AKA Brickell.