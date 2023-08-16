News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Are You Burned Out or Just Exhausted?
Heavy workloads, stressful jobs, and long work hours continue to leave employees at all levels feeling exhausted. Forbes explores the Maslach Burnout Inventory, an empirically validated assessment tool that measures the components of a “burnout profile” developed by Drs. Christina Maslach and Michael Leiter.
How to Build Momentum in Your First 90 Days as a Manager
During your first 90 days as a manager, your team will judge your character, competence, and overall cultural style. That’s why it’s important to have a plan in place during that period. Fast Company says your 90-day plan should include three elements: mindset, mechanics, and mistakes.
How to Become a Better Procrastinator
We’re always procrastinating on something so learning how to neglect some things in order to focus on others is a vital skill. Oliver Burkeman, author of Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management For Mortals, shares with TIME his strategies for optimizing your time spent procrastinating.
Why Applying for Jobs on Tuesdays Boosts Your Hiring Odds
Most jobs are posted on Tuesdays, and applying early can substantially boost your odds of getting an interview and getting hired. WorkLife has more on this lesser-known hack for scoring a coveted interview.