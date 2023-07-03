People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Kimberly Johnson

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe – Houston has promoted Kimberly Johnson to events manager. She will be responsible for events hosted in any of the resort’s indoor and outdoor meeting spaces. Johnson joined the property as a food and beverage manager in August 2021.

Paula McChristian

Visit Raleigh has promoted Paula McChristian, CGFM, to vice president of finance and administration. She has served as director of finance and human resources for a decade and has been instrumental in overseeing numerous vender contracts as well as elevating the bureau’s budgeting, financial reporting, and human resources functions. In her new role, she will continue to oversee day-to-day accounting functions, financial reporting, and HR activities for Visit Raleigh.

Eva Ruiz

InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa has appointed Eva Ruiz as the resort’s new cluster director of sales and marketing. Ruiz has more than a decade of experience in business development, strategic leadership, and consulting within the hospitality industry. Previously, she worked at locations including Holiday Inn Resort Aruba, InterContinental Cartagena, and InterContinental Puerto Rico.