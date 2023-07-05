News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

How to Deal With People Who Pretend to Know More Than They Do

There are some people at work who consistently let on that they have knowledge and skills that they clearly do not. That can be a problem, because organizations rely on the knowledge and skills of the team to succeed. After all, someone is unlikely to fill gaps in their understanding or skill set until they first admit what they do and do not know. So, what can you do about it? Fast Company has some ideas.