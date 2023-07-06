Partnership is Key: How Thailand Conventions Collaborate for Greater Good

For Thailand Conventions, partnership has taken center stage when it comes to strengthening the country’s position, engaging the industry in regional and global convention landscape, and developing global and regional association community for Thailand.
Recent examples played out at IMEX Frankfurt 2023 during 23-25 May when TCEB, led by President Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, and #TeamThailand which comprises industry partners and executive team from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), jointly showcased the magical MICE journey in Thailand to the global trade audience. With collective effort, TCEB and partners generated 120 business leads from tradeshow, forecast to welcome 60,000 travelers to Thailand and generate approximately 4 billion THB in coming years.
Regional Partners on A Mission: Asia Convention Alliance’s Latest Move
In addition to the collective success with national partners, TCEB and its regional partners, the founding members of the Asia Convention Alliance (ACA) leveraged on the opportunity of all joining IMEX Frankfurt and held a press conference at the tradeshow, announcing an upcoming inaugural Asia Convention Alliance Association Forum (ACAAF), slated to debut in Bangkok, Thailand this November. Dubbed ACAAF1, the inaugural forum, with the theme Alliance of Actions: Drive Real Changes Now, expects to welcome approximately 100 delegates from the region’s established associations as well as international delegates from around the globe.
TCEB Conventions Director Nooch Homrossukhon said, “We are proud to announce that ACAAF1 will take place on 11 November at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC). Each destination will bring their associations to Bangkok in conjunction with 62nd annual ICCA Congress (12-15 November). The forum will address how the association advances in the region and how convention bureaus like us can partner with associations in staging their events in respective destinations. Hosted by TCEB and Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA), ACAAF1 will be co-hosted by Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), Seoul Tourism Organization (STO), and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).
Upcoming Events and World-Class Conventions on the Horizon
TCEB, in its capacity as Convention and Exhibition Bureau as well as national bidder, has worked with its network of industry partners both on national and international levels and attracted numerous events to Thailand. In 2023, the country gets to welcome a series of high-profile conventions such as the World Congress of Nephrology, the 29th International Montessori Congress, 62nd Annual ICCA Congress, World Allergy Congress (WAC) – all in Bangkok, and the 15th Annual Asia-Pacific Power & Energy Engineering Conference (IEEE APPEEC) in Chiang Mai – to name only a few.
World Events Lineup: IMF & World Bank and World Medical Congresses
Thailand saw a series of fortunate events when the IMF and World Bank announced that the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, in October 2026, as decided in a vote by the Boards of Governors of the two institutions. The last time the Annual Meetings were held in Bangkok was in 1991, making Thailand the first country to host the Meetings again in 35-year interval.
Also underway is the country’s preparation to welcome multiple world medical congresses namely International Association Suicide Prevention APAC Conference 2024, Global Spine Congress 2024, International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2024 Congress, the IDF World Diabetes Congress 2025, and the World Federation of Occupational Therapists International Congress 2026 (19th WFOT Congress).
The Path to Net Zero Carbon Events
TCEB has joined hands with partner organizations and signed an MoU on Carbon Balance Project Cooperation to enable carbon-neutral activities. In addition, TCEB has cooperated with Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (or TGO) to assess event carbon footprint and develop a Carbon Footprint guidebook and application for organizing carbon-neutral events. The goal is to reduce carbon footprint in a measurable and significant manner and for Thailand to become a sustainable conventions destination.
Convene Plus BCG and Other Services
TCEB has a dedicated subvention program for associations and PCOs looking to convene in Thailand. Dubbed “Convene Plus BCG”, the incentive is a newly curated convention supporting scheme that aims to serve an ever-changing demands and formats of global conventions whilst implementing dynamic portfolio of service and support as well as simplified criteria with redefined, legacy-inspiring value propositions according to the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model. Supports also include bid assistance, convention planning service, promotion and marketing support and financial support and bonus subventions.
Learn more at www.ThailandConventions.com or contact us at [email protected] and plan your next convention in Thailand with us!