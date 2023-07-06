Partnership is Key: How Thailand Conventions Collaborate for Greater Good

World Events Lineup: IMF & World Bank and World Medical Congresses



Thailand saw a series of fortunate events when the IMF and World Bank announced that the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, in October 2026, as decided in a vote by the Boards of Governors of the two institutions. The last time the Annual Meetings were held in Bangkok was in 1991, making Thailand the first country to host the Meetings again in 35-year interval.

Also underway is the country’s preparation to welcome multiple world medical congresses namely International Association Suicide Prevention APAC Conference 2024, Global Spine Congress 2024, International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2024 Congress, the IDF World Diabetes Congress 2025, and the World Federation of Occupational Therapists International Congress 2026 (19th WFOT Congress).

The Path to Net Zero Carbon Events

TCEB has joined hands with partner organizations and signed an MoU on Carbon Balance Project Cooperation to enable carbon-neutral activities. In addition, TCEB has cooperated with Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (or TGO) to assess event carbon footprint and develop a Carbon Footprint guidebook and application for organizing carbon-neutral events. The goal is to reduce carbon footprint in a measurable and significant manner and for Thailand to become a sustainable conventions destination.

Convene Plus BCG and Other Services

TCEB has a dedicated subvention program for associations and PCOs looking to convene in Thailand. Dubbed “Convene Plus BCG”, the incentive is a newly curated convention supporting scheme that aims to serve an ever-changing demands and formats of global conventions whilst implementing dynamic portfolio of service and support as well as simplified criteria with redefined, legacy-inspiring value propositions according to the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model. Supports also include bid assistance, convention planning service, promotion and marketing support and financial support and bonus subventions.

Learn more at www.ThailandConventions.com or contact us at [email protected] and plan your next convention in Thailand with us!