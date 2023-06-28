People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Margaux Helm

Visit Seattle has announced Margaux Helm as its new marketing manager for meetings. She has nearly a decade of experience managing omnichannel campaigns, with a focus on digital marketing. Most recently, she served as senior marketing manager at Sur La Table, where she led the brand’s social and content team.

Rebecca DeLuca, David Sargent, Mai Lim, and Jon Watson

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has appointed four new sales leaders to help market and sell Las Vegas as a meeting and event destination. Rebecca DeLuca, CMP, has been named vice president of destination sales. DeLuca will oversee the sales and marketing efforts of the destination sales team to drive meeting and convention business to the region. She previously worked at Caesars Entertainment as director of key accounts and strategic partnerships.

David Sargent has been named senior director of trade show and convention sales. Sargent will work to create new opportunities for meetings, conventions, incentives, and trade show markets. Sargent, who is based in Chicago, will represent LVCVA domestically and internationally. He has more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience and has held leadership positions at major hotels in New York City and Chicago.

Mai Lim has been hired as director of intermediary sales to lead and grow meeting, convention, and tradeshow sales for Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention Center while also driving business opportunities to LVCVA’s resort and mission partners. She will direct a sales strategy to drive leads and room nights for meetings and conventions and oversee growth with intermediary customers. Lim previously worked at Associated Luxury Hotels International, where she served as director of global sales.

Jon Watson has been appointed national sales manager. He will promote Las Vegas to the LVCVA’s mid-Atlantic based customers while supporting the agency’s mission through lead generation and regional account development. Watson previously worked at Caesars Entertainment, where he spent eight years as a national sales manager.

Dionne Hulsey

Visit Albuquerque has named Dionne Hulsey as its newly contracted convention sales representative for the Midwest region. Hulsey has more than 35 years of experience in hospitality, including generating meeting and convention business for Tourisme Montréal and Visit Spokane.

Jennifer Guevarra

Jennifer Guevarra has been appointed assistant director of convention services for the Baltimore Convention Center. Guevarra will supervise the convention center’s team of convention services managers and coordinate client event needs. She has more than 20 years of sales and event management experience, including working for venues such as Marriott hotels, Las Vegas Sands, and the M&T Bank Stadium.